PSL News 9.7.2020 12:00 pm

SuperSport’s Williams happy to be back on the field 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
SuperSport's Williams happy to be back on the field 

Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The Matsatsana goalkeeper says everyone is in good shape at training and they are all eager to restart the season. 

As SuperSport United made their way back to full training on Wednesday, captain Ronwen Williams thanked the club for taking all the precautionary measures regarding the coronavirus and says he is happy to be back on the field.

The Matsatsana goalkeeper says everyone is in good shape at training and they are all eager to restart the season.

“It’s lovely being around the boys and smelling the grass again. We thank our club for making sure all protocols have been met, we feel safe at the training grounds. It gives us peace of mind to enjoy what we do and all the boys look sharp and hungry,” Williams told the club’s website.

The 27-year old goalkeeper was given the captain’s armband following the departure of Dean Furman.

