Safa reiterates call for PSL season to resume in Level 1

SA Football Association (Safa) has reiterated the stance that football must only be played on Level 1 of the national lockdown.

Speaking to the Sowetan, Safa chief doctor Thulani Ngwenya said the association would welcome the decision to delay restarting the season until the coronavirus situation is better.

“I have always been clear in terms of the position of Safa that football can only return on Level 1. That has always been our stance,” Ngwenya is quoted as saying by the Sowetan.

“However, we have to consider the issue of players’ livelihood and contracts, hence the NSL [PSL] requested us to look at this matter thoroughly and also try and check if we can minimise risks by creating this biologically safe environment [BSE].”