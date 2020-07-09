PSL News 9.7.2020 11:13 am

Safa reiterates call for PSL season to resume in Level 1

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thulani Ngwenya. Pic: Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Safa chief doctor Thulani Ngwenya says the association would welcome the decision to delay restarting the season until the coronavirus situation is better.

SA Football Association (Safa) has reiterated the stance that football must only be played on Level 1 of the national lockdown.

READ: Safa contemplating salary cuts for its coaches – report

“I have always been clear in terms of the position of Safa that football can only return on Level 1. That has always been our stance,” Ngwenya is quoted as saying by the Sowetan.

“However, we have to consider the issue of players’ livelihood and contracts, hence the NSL [PSL] requested us to look at this matter thoroughly and also try and check if we can minimise risks by creating this biologically safe environment [BSE].”

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors has convened an urgent meeting for today (Thursday), where they’re likely to finally announce their plan to conclude the campaign.

