Mokwena set to reunite with Pitso at Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane shares a joke with Rulani Mokwena (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns could welcome back one of their coaches to the club if all goes according to plan.

According to TimesLIVE, Rulani Mokwena has been in talks with Sundowns to discuss a possible return to the Pretoria-based side.

Mokwena was loaned out to Chippa United by Orlando Pirates in March after the Chilli Boys lost their coach. But Mokwena’s stint ended in June when the contract expired.

“There have been talks over the past few days between Mokwena and Sundowns and they found each other‚” said an insider.

“They are planning to make an announcement soon to avoid speculation, and he will be arriving at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg where Sundowns are in camp at the moment after the coronavirus break.

“It is something that has taken everyone by surprise and it remains to be seen how it’s going to work.”

