It was not easy to leave Celtic – Seema

Having spent most of his playing career at Bloemfontein Celtic before returning to being the coach of the club, Lehlonolo Seema admitted that it was not easy to leave Celtic going on to take the head coach role at Chippa United this week.

The Lesotho-born coach replaced Rulani Mokwena at the Chilli Boys, leaving Celtic, a club he played for since 1998 to 2006, before going back to be part of the coaching staff at the Free State outfit since 2016.

“It goes without saying that it was not an easy decision to leave Celtic, but I left on good terms and my move to Chippa was given blessings by the chairman-Max Tshabalala and the rest of his management,” Seema stated.

“The time had come for me to take a new challenge and get out of my comfort zone. This is part of our journey as coaches and I’m confident that things will work out well for me at Chippa.”

Seema adds that he left Celtic on good terms and will not talk about his individual work. However, his main focus now is to help Chippa reach a better position on the PSL table.

“I do not want to talk that much about me as an individual, but it shows the potential about the work we did at Celtic. I think it’s for the first time that the team has managed to reach the semi-finals of the Nedbank, and that for me is a milestone on its own,” the former Lesotho captain said.

“My focus has now shifted on doing well and improving Chippa’s position in the Absa Premiership. If you look at the table, you will realise that all the teams from ninth position are not safe from relegation.”

“There is a lot of work to be done and I’m looking forward to the new chapter of my career here in Port Elizabeth,” he said.

