Call the season off, says former Pirates star Segolela

Former Orlando Pirates speedster Tlou Segolela said if it were up to him, he would have long called the domestic season off in favour of saving lives instead of opting for what he described as a business decision.

READ: Ex-Pirates star’s advice to discarded Molangoane

The former Buccaneer said the Premier Soccer League should consider declaring the 2019/20 season null and void as the country continues to fight the novel coronavirus which saw football suspended from March.

“For me, I was going to call it off. This pandemic has caused a lot of havoc and problems,” Segolela said on the sidelines of the Tlou Segolela Sports Development food parcels giveaway.

“It depends on a certain individual and how much it affected him, but as a player, you are always hungry to play. The only thing that can disturb them is the experience that they went through during this period. People are losing lives and if a certain player has lost a loved one, those are the things that can affect them,” he added.

The 32-year-old went on to say while teams have resumed training, it should be an individual decision as to whether or not to return to the pitch.

“For the players to return to the field, it goes back to individuals but it is a tricky one because it involves a lot of things like money and lives so I feel one should be brave enough to make a call depending on what they value more.

“Life is life, you can’t buy life. We also can’t compare ourselves with the Europeans because we are in winter now and it is escalating and that is very bad. We also have to understand that football is business and for you to worth business versus life, you need to be brave enough.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.