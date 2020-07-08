local soccer 8.7.2020 03:33 pm

Safa contemplating salary cuts for its coaches – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tebogo Motlanthe

SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has revealed that if the financial dire situation doesn’t improve, they will have to take measures.

“The situation is not that bad at the moment, but we are already contemplating reviewing the contracts of the coaches in our employ if the Covid-19 situation continues,” Motlanthe was quoted as saying by Ilanga this week.

“We rely on money from our sponsors. who are currently under duress due to this pandemic,” he added.

Bafana have the likes of Molefi Ntseki, Arthur Zwane, Trott Moloto at Bafana Bafana; Helman Mkhalele at Under-20, and Vela Khumalo at Under-17. In the woman’s section, they have Desiree Ellis and Thinasonke Mbuli at Banyana Banyana, and Simphiwe Dludlu at women’s junior teams.

Motlanthe also revealed that they were still in discussion with three sports apparel makers with the intention of finding the right technical sponsor for the national teams. This after Nike cut ties with Safa earlier this year.

