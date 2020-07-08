PSL News 8.7.2020 11:38 am

Seema’s Celtic exit explained after he joins Chippa

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lehlohonolo Seema (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Long-serving Bloemfontein Celtic mentor Lehlohonolo Seema joined Chippa United after rumours of unpaid salaries.

Seema allegedly received a R1,000 one-month from the club as his salary. According to SunSport, the former Siwelele player got tired of the club not paying him his salary on time and decided to jump ship.

The newly signed Chilli Boys coach is said to have been involved in a bitter salary dispute with Celtic before deciding to leave the club.

“Who would stay in a job where he is not paid?” a sourced was quoted as saying.

“This guy has been patient and loyal enough to Celtic. They have ignored him for many years as a qualified coach and let outside mentors take over the club while he’s there.

“He had a meeting with his bosses before the coronavirus but they ignored his pleas. Now Chippa are the big winners here.”

