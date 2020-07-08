Ex-Pirates winger Mayambela reveals talks with several clubs 

Former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City midfielder Mark Mayambela has revealed that he is in talks with a couple of teams regarding finding a new club.
The Cape Town-born player, however, says the coronavirus pandemic has made things quite a bit difficult for him to close a deal.
The midfielder says the pandemic has put a lot of teams under a financial strain, which in return makes it quite hard for clubs to maintain paying full salaries and to sign new players after having parted ways with City early in January.
“No doubt we are in a bizarre situation whereby nothing is confirmed. I think it’s important for everyone to be safe with the current situation,” Mayambela told SowetanLIVE.
“I have been engaging with other teams, but there is nothing concrete yet… I’ve also realised that a lot of teams have taken a strain financially, I have heard stories of players being paid half salaries. I know that financially, it has killed a lot of teams; I have been getting calls also from players telling me about their situations in their teams.”
The 32-year old player has played for a number of teams in the PSL, including Bloemfontein Celtic, Ajax Cape Town, Chippa United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Royal Eagles and SuperSport United.
