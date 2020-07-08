PSL News 8.7.2020 11:33 am

Ex-Pirates winger Mayambela reveals talks with several clubs 

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Ex-Pirates winger Mayambela reveals talks with several clubs 

Mark Mayambela speaks to the media (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The Cape Town-born player, however, says the coronavirus pandemic has made things quite a bit difficult for him to close a deal.

Former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City midfielder Mark Mayambela has revealed that he is in talks with a couple of teams regarding finding a new club.

READ: Ndlovu set for Maritzburg United return?

The Cape Town-born player, however, says the coronavirus pandemic has made things quite a bit difficult for him to close a deal.

The midfielder says the pandemic has put a lot of teams under a financial strain, which in return makes it quite hard for clubs to maintain paying full salaries and to sign new players after having parted ways with City early in January.

“No doubt we are in a bizarre situation whereby nothing is confirmed. I think it’s important for everyone to be safe with the current situation,” Mayambela told SowetanLIVE.

“I have been engaging with other teams, but there is nothing concrete yet… I’ve also realised that a lot of teams have taken a strain financially, I have heard stories of players being paid half salaries. I know that financially, it has killed a lot of teams; I have been getting calls also from players telling me about their situations in their teams.”

The 32-year old player has played for a number of teams in the PSL, including Bloemfontein Celtic, Ajax Cape Town, Chippa United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Royal Eagles and SuperSport United.

Mayambela also had a short stint overseas with Swedish side Djurgardens IF.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rulani is indeed the golden boy of SA football 9.7.2020
Sundowns confirm Mokwena return 8.7.2020
Call the season off, says former Pirates star Segolela 8.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 