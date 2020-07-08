Khune’s reported move to Pirates causes a stir

The rumours of Khune leaving the Glamour Boys started doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday evening.

Khune has been used for cup games by coach Ernst Middendorp, who prefers to field Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi over the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

Middendorp’s decision to field Akpeyi over Khune has fuelled rumours to the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper leaving the Naturena-based side.

#KhuneSignsForPirates how did pirates afford the world most expensive tree? ⚽ pic.twitter.com/fuXdJFIwLA — I K U M K A N I ® (@CURVIN_IV_SA) July 7, 2020

So Khune will be delivering those champagne passes straight to Thembinkosi Lorch now

#KhuneSignsForPirates pic.twitter.com/H36eo2quKz — Khathutshelo (@KhathutsheloBr1) July 7, 2020

BREAKING NEWS It’s been confirmed. Khune joins the Mighty Buccaneers… The most expensive South African player. #KhuneSignsForPirates pic.twitter.com/ZRZN9RgAKX — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 7, 2020

The signs were there… That skeleton shirt was telling us so many things. #KhuneSignsForPirates pic.twitter.com/f1EDrrfQT0 — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 7, 2020

