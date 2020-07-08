PSL News 8.7.2020 10:07 am

Khune’s reported move to Pirates causes a stir

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khune’s reported move to Pirates causes a stir

Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs during the Kaizer Chiefs Media Day on 19 February 2020 at Kaizer Chiefs Village Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs fans were disgusted by the thought of losing their goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to Orlando Pirates.

The rumours of Khune leaving the Glamour Boys started doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday evening.

Khune has been used for cup games by coach Ernst Middendorp, who prefers to field Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi over the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

Middendorp’s decision to field Akpeyi over Khune has fuelled rumours to the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper leaving the Naturena-based side.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mental strength will be key to Chiefs winning the league – Parker 7.7.2020
Ndlovu set for Maritzburg United return? 7.7.2020
Ex-Pirates star’s advice to discarded Molangoane   7.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Three months in jail for breaking lockdown rules, judge orders release of waste pickers

World Trump a lying narcissist shaped by bullying father, says niece in memoir

World Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Investigation Girlfriend alleges cover-up in Mpumalanga SANDF shooting of man

Covid-19 Gauteng nowhere near ICU capacity despite rapid rise in cases, Mkhize insists


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 