PSL News 8.7.2020 10:14 am

How Sundowns aim to emulate Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
How Sundowns aim to emulate Pirates

Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has revealed that the Brazilians are working hard to emulate Orlando Pirates by winning the treble this season.

Pirates remain the only club to win three major domestic trophies in a single season since the inception of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 1996.

READ: Ex-Chiefs star calls Maluleka’s Sundowns switch a business deal

The Buccaneers won the treble during the 2010/11 season and repeated this feat again the following season.

“The aim for us as a club is to make sure that we win our matches and trophies every season,” Kekana told SuperSport.com.

“It doesn’t matter which trophy we get to win. We will try to win every trophy which comes our way.”

Sundowns have already won this season’s Telkom Knockout Cup and they were trailing Kaizer Chiefs by four points before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brazilians are also in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup, where they are pitted against Bidvest Wits.

“But the reality is it’s not as easy as it sounds. We need to produce some good performances. Sometimes you need a little bit of luck,” the accomplished midfielder added.

“So, we will do our best as we always do [when the season resumes],” commented Kekana.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rulani is indeed the golden boy of SA football 9.7.2020
Pitso: Football is not the same without love and affection 9.7.2020
Sundowns confirm Mokwena return 8.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 