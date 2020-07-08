How Sundowns aim to emulate Pirates

The Buccaneers won the treble during the 2010/11 season and repeated this feat again the following season.

Pirates remain the only club to win three major domestic trophies in a single season since the inception of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 1996.

“The aim for us as a club is to make sure that we win our matches and trophies every season,” Kekana told SuperSport.com.

“It doesn’t matter which trophy we get to win. We will try to win every trophy which comes our way.”

Sundowns have already won this season’s Telkom Knockout Cup and they were trailing Kaizer Chiefs by four points before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brazilians are also in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup, where they are pitted against Bidvest Wits.

“But the reality is it’s not as easy as it sounds. We need to produce some good performances. Sometimes you need a little bit of luck,” the accomplished midfielder added.

“So, we will do our best as we always do [when the season resumes],” commented Kekana.