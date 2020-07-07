PSL News 7.7.2020 07:51 pm

Former Baroka star Khunadi Nkoana dies after short illness

Former Baroka star Khunadi Nkoana dies after short illness

Khunadi Nkoana. Pic: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The family of former Baroka FC star, Khunadi Nkoana has confirmed that the 28-year-old has passed on after a short undisclosed illness on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking on SAFM a family spokesperson said Nkoana complained of stomach pains on Saturday afternoon and was admitted to hospital in Polokwane.

“He was admitted to Polokwane hospital on Saturday… the doctors told us that he would be going for an operation on Tuesday morning. But when his mother went to the hospital she was told he wouldn’t need the operation anymore as he was doing fine. But I received the news that he had passed on this afternoon,” the family spokesperson who is Nkoana’ uncle said.

Nkoana had failed to secure a club to play for after he was released by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) last year.

TTM expressed their condolences in a tweet on Tuesday.

Phakaaathi would like to send condolences to the family and friends of Nkoana and may find comfort at this hard time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Monare’s Kaizer Chiefs decision explained 7.7.2020
Chelsea look to go third with win at Palace 7.7.2020
Lampard warns Abraham to stay focused amid contract talks 7.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Girlfriend alleges cover-up in Mpumalanga SANDF shooting of man

Covid-19 Gauteng nowhere near ICU capacity despite rapid rise in cases, Mkhize insists

Fashion & Beauty We visit a barber to test safety compliance

Our Kids Your toddler does not want to wear a mask? Here are ways to encourage them

Environment Full moon rising off South Coast mistaken for ship explosion and fire


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 