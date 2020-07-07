Former Baroka star Khunadi Nkoana dies after short illness

Speaking on SAFM a family spokesperson said Nkoana complained of stomach pains on Saturday afternoon and was admitted to hospital in Polokwane.

“He was admitted to Polokwane hospital on Saturday… the doctors told us that he would be going for an operation on Tuesday morning. But when his mother went to the hospital she was told he wouldn’t need the operation anymore as he was doing fine. But I received the news that he had passed on this afternoon,” the family spokesperson who is Nkoana’ uncle said.

Nkoana had failed to secure a club to play for after he was released by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) last year.

TTM expressed their condolences in a tweet on Tuesday.

No amount of words can begin to explain how we feel A soldier and a leader has fallen R.I.P Khunadi “Kaka” Nkoana pic.twitter.com/kZXI8V4xQi — TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) July 7, 2020

Phakaaathi would like to send condolences to the family and friends of Nkoana and may find comfort at this hard time.

