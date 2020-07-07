PSL News 7.7.2020 05:29 pm

Celtic star resumes training after being cleared of Covid-19

Given Mashikinya. Pic: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic says their midfielder Given Mashikinya has started training with the rest of the team again after testing negative for coronavirus.

Celtic confirmed that Mashikinya had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and he would be self-isolating at home until he recovers from coronavirus. He has now been tested again, and has recovered.

Siwelele CEO Kumbulani Konco confirmed the player had returned to training and was with the other players in camp.

“We have been approved for training. We have been back training for a few days‚” Konco was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“He has recovered from Covid-19. We received his tests yesterday [on Monday]‚ so he was back at training”.

The midfielder recounted his 14 days in isolation, saying he didn’t show any symptoms before testing positive for Covid-19, but says it was important to follow all the instructions given to him.

“I had to follow the protocols of quarantining for 14 days and I would like to urge everyone to continue washing your hands‚ to wear your masks‚ use sanitisers and if you can, wear your gloves,” said Mashikinya.

