Ex-Pirates star’s advice to discarded Molangoane  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Joseph Molangoane (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates winger Tlou Segolela has shared some words of comfort for Joseph Molangoane, who is currently clubless after Kaizer Chiefs decided against renewing his contract.

Molangoane, who sustained a career-threatening injury in August of 2018, was last week discarded by Chiefs together with Kabelo Mahlasela.

Segolela said football was a two-sided coin and it was up to the 32-year-old to dust himself up and get his career back on track.

“Football does not have a formula [and] as they say, it is full of surprises. But it is very sad for him, from being injured and then being released like that,” said Segolela on the sidelines of his giving away food parcels to the elderly, courtesy of the Tlou Segolela Sports Development.

“If you look at Mamelodi Sundowns, they just gave Thapelo Morena – who had a similar injury – a five-year contract. But that one depends on teams. But from me to him; life is just like that, he must man up and be strong, nobody will do it for him, he has to do it for himself,” added.

The former Pirates winger has all the confidence in Molangoane’s abilities and hopes he gets an opportunity elsewhere next season.

“He has proven that he is a great player, he just has to get an opportunity. The only problem that he is facing now is the opportunity. What we can do is ask other teams to just give him a chance to showcase what he can do,” he said before encouraging some of the star players in the top-flight.

“They just have to carry on, look at Cristiano Ronaldo, look at Lionel Messi, they have been doing it year-in-year-out. They just have to continue working hard and [not] get satisfied. As long as they keep getting that opportunity because they are very few.”

