Monare’s Kaizer Chiefs decision explained

Monare was on the wish list of SuperSport United, but he declined an offer from the Pretoria outfit.

“As soon as Chiefs win their case regarding their suspension from sighing players Monate will go there,” said the source.

“He even made it clear to the media that he wants to play for Chiefs. So, there is no one who can change his mind at the moment because that is his childhood dream, to play for Chiefs. He is not being rude or whatever to SuperSport, but that is just how it is.

“He wants to play for a team that he supported freeing up. He has already held talks with the club and he is happy about the deal that they offered him. But truth be told, it’s not about the deal. It’s about him playing for a club that he loves.”

Kaizer Chiefs are currently banned from signing players by Fifa, after their signing of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors was judged to have been invalid. Amakhosi have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with their case set to be heard on September 9.

With the 2020/21 season only set to begin in October, winning their CAS appeal would potentially give Chiefs a chance to sign Monare and other players, ahead of the new campaign.

