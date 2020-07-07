PSL News 7.7.2020 12:33 pm

Ex-Chiefs star calls Maluleka’s Sundowns switch a business deal

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ex-Chiefs star calls Maluleka’s Sundowns switch a business deal

George Maluleka. Pic: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya says George Maluleka had his future and well-being of his family in mind when he signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ndlanya defended Maluleka’s decision to move to Sundowns next season after his contract with Amakhosi expired in June.

The former Chiefs striker said Maluleka shouldn’t be criticised for deciding to leave Chiefs because Amakhosi might have been slow to offer him a new deal.

“I think George engaged Chiefs but the club didn’t show any interest in keeping him. Knowing him, he loves Chiefs, he would have loved to leave the club having done something great for the club,” Ndlanya told Isolezwe.

“It’s important to understand that this is a business decision, his feelings or emotions must be set aside. Maluleka’s decision to leave Chiefs is purely based on business.

“This means the players that were competing with him for a place in the team must now step up to the plate and fill the gap because he was an important member of the team.

“Honestly, all the Chiefs players must be motivated after Maluleka’s departure to join arch-rivals.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mokwena thanks Pitso for welcoming him back to Sundowns   10.7.2020
Rulani is indeed the golden boy of SA football 9.7.2020
Pitso: Football is not the same without love and affection 9.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 