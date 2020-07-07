Ex-Chiefs star calls Maluleka’s Sundowns switch a business deal

Ndlanya defended Maluleka’s decision to move to Sundowns next season after his contract with Amakhosi expired in June.

The former Chiefs striker said Maluleka shouldn’t be criticised for deciding to leave Chiefs because Amakhosi might have been slow to offer him a new deal.

“I think George engaged Chiefs but the club didn’t show any interest in keeping him. Knowing him, he loves Chiefs, he would have loved to leave the club having done something great for the club,” Ndlanya told Isolezwe.

“It’s important to understand that this is a business decision, his feelings or emotions must be set aside. Maluleka’s decision to leave Chiefs is purely based on business.

“This means the players that were competing with him for a place in the team must now step up to the plate and fill the gap because he was an important member of the team.

“Honestly, all the Chiefs players must be motivated after Maluleka’s departure to join arch-rivals.”

