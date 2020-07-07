Banyana striker hoping for good start in Portugal 

The Banyana forward is keen to have a good start at the Portuguese outfit and help the club fight for all trophies at hand in her two-year deal.

“I definitely hope to start well, be in touch with the team and fight for all the trophies. That is the focus, working hard to achieve these goals,” she told the club’s website.

“Liga BPI is a championship with players with a lot of skill and technique. I am excited to be on the pitch and start training and playing with my teammates.”

Seoposenwe joins another Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana at Portugal, who is on the books of Benfica FC.

Both players were part of the Banyana squad that competed at the 2019 Fifa women’s World Cup in France.