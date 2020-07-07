Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has compared the Absa Premiership title race between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs to that of LaLiga race between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Brazilians currently trail log leaders Amakhosi by four points but have played a game less than Chiefs with nine matches remaining.

“I don’t know how we will be when we come back because I am looking at Barcelona‚ for an example‚ and before Covid-19 they were top of the log in Spain and doing very well,” Mosimane told SowetanLIVE.

“And after [resuming play in Spain]‚ look at them [Barcelona]. It has boiled down to the substitutions‚ the changing of the team‚ putting these players in‚ players are not ready‚ injuries‚ the inability to play the same players for successive games‚ five subs…

“So this one [PSL race] is a difficult one‚ it is not a normal one. The normal one I know what’s going to happen‚ but this one‚ I really can’t tell you how it’s going to pan out,” added the former Bafana Bafana coach.

