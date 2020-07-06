New Chippa coach Seema ‘not thinking about being fired’

With Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi’s short fuse when it comes to tolerating coaches well known, every time the club hires a new coach, a countdown on how long he will last starts.

But, like many others before him, Chippa’s new coach Lehlohonolo Seema believes he could be the man Mpengesi has always been waiting for and will complete his three-year contract at the Port Elizabeth-based side.

“I’m not thinking that I will get fired tomorrow, but coaches do come and go,” Seema said in an interview with SAFM on Monday evening. “Even at my previous club, coaches came and went. The chairman of Bloemfontein Celtic gave me a long term deal and there were people still doubting me. So, I’m not worried.

“As a coach you’ll always be judged by results, but as long as you can focus on the job at hand and create harmony in the team (you have the job half done). That’s why I think I will work well with Sambu because he knows the team well and is always available when the chairman needs his services. I think I will be fine,” he added.

The 40-year-old former Orlando Pirates and Lesotho national team captain said the faith shown by Chippa in him by offering him a three-year deal was very attractive and made him forget other offers he had lined up.

“My new chairman is a beautiful soul. He came and gave me a three-year contract. There were other people talking to me but he pushed it further than the others. I’m happy that I’m still in football.

“I’m already in PE, I’ve just arrived. I have just done my Covid-19 tests and when I’m cleared, I will be joining the rest of the team. I’m really looking forward to it, just waiting for the (Covid-19) results.

“The discussions with Chippa didn’t take long, Celtic gave me their blessings to take up this new challenge. For me to grow as a coach, I have to do this. I will forever be grateful to the Celtic management and fans and everyone who supported me,” he said.

Seema however understands that coaching the Chilli Boys is more challenging than at Celtic.

“This is more of a challenge than a better offer. Obviously, it is part of the job to look at the offer, but this is an exciting new challenge that will get me out of my comfort zone. God willing, everything works out fine.”

