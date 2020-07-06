Maduka appointed as Celtic head coach after Seema joins United

The former Celtic assistant coach has taken over as the head coach following the resignation of Lehlohonolo Seema as the club’s coach.

Seema left Celtic to join Chippa United as the coastal club’s head coach. Maduka’s appointment as the head coach sees the club’s MultiChoice Diski (MDC) mentor move into the first team.

“Bloemfontein Celtic confirms the appointment of John Maduka as head coach of the club and we have promoted Abram “Wire” Nteo as the new assistant coach with Simon Gopane still as the goalkeeper coach and they will work hand in hand with John Maduka,” read a statement from the club.

