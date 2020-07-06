PSL News 6.7.2020 04:38 pm

Maduka appointed as Celtic head coach after Seema joins United

Phakaaathi Reporter
Maduka appointed as Celtic head coach after Seema joins United

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 03: Coach John Maduka of Celtics during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic have announced the appointment of John Maduka as the head coach of Siwelele.

The former Celtic assistant coach has taken over as the head coach following the resignation of Lehlohonolo Seema as the club’s coach.

Seema left Celtic to join Chippa United as the coastal club’s head coach. Maduka’s appointment as the head coach sees the club’s MultiChoice Diski (MDC) mentor move into the first team.

“Bloemfontein Celtic confirms the appointment of John Maduka as head coach of the club and we have promoted Abram “Wire” Nteo as the new assistant coach with Simon Gopane still as the goalkeeper coach and they will work hand in hand with John Maduka,” read a statement from the club.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seema leaves Celtic, joins Chippa United 6.7.2020
It is a player’s choice to have COVID-19 status revealed or not – Safa doctor 26.6.2020
Bloemfontein Celtic player tests positive for Covid-19 22.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lifestyle At R8.5m, this handbag is considered by some to be a better investment than gold

Covid-19 When coronavirus robs you of your sense of smell

Covid-19 SA Covid-19 deaths increase by 173, 71 of those were in Gauteng

General Complaint lodged with the JSC after Mogoeng’s Israel comments

Education 1,718 schools vandalised during lockdown – Motshekga


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 