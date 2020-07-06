Larsen calls for PSL to punish Chippa

Polokwane City head coach Clinton Larsen has urged the Premier Soccer League to come down hard on Chippa United, who were reportedly training as a group before Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa gave teams permission to resume training.

Speaking on Power FM, the former Chippa coach said the league should take a leaf from other football associations across the globe who have punished teams who disregarded the lockdown regulations.

“LASK Linz in Austria were deducted six points because they broke protocol, they were training and videos came out and they were training as a team when they have been following social distancing at training,” said Larsen.

The former Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic mentor went on to add that it was unfair for other teams to be way ahead of the rest as the Absa Premiership, Nedbank Cup and GladAfrica Championship were all expected to resume later this month.

“I think if there is evidence against teams that have been cheating, the same should apply here in South Africa. Why should other teams have two or three weeks advantage over others with such big fixture congestion,” Larsen said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.