Maluleka pens emotional farewell letter to Chiefs and fans

Last week, Chiefs announced that Maluleka had decided not to end his four-year stay with the club by not renewing his contract with Amakhosi.

Maluleka has since been unveiled by Sundowns as their player.

Writing on his personal Instagram account on Monday‚ Maluleka thanked Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung, the club staff as well as the Amakhosi fans.

“To the chairman, staff members and faithful Kaizer Chiefs fans, it’s a constant surprise of just how far a road we have travelled together. The continued love, commitment and support you’ve shown can never be forgotten. The road that I have travelled with Kaizer Chiefs could not have been done without your continued support,” wrote Maluleka.

“Thanks for always getting excited about the games we played as a team, despite it not always ending good. Your support expressed on social media and other platforms, also in real life and in real-time will always be appreciated.

“Endings are never easy but I celebrate it knowing that it precedes new beginnings. As I enter a new season, I remember the powerful words of Martin Luther King JR, ‘Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step’.

“You will all continue to hold a special place in my heart, both now and for years to come. And as I take my first step into the new season, I look forward to the new challenges that lie ahead in Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Maluleka is believed to have signed a three-year deal with Sundowns.

