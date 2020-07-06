PSL News 6.7.2020 03:10 pm

Sudesh would ‘consider’ Safa job if offered

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Sudesh would ‘consider’ Safa job if offered

Neil Tovey has left his post as Safa technical director (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach, Sudesh Singh says he would happily consider should he be approached to take over from former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey as Safa’s technical director.

Phakaaathi has heard of a group of local coaches who are lobbying for Former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach, Sudesh Singh, to be the one who takes over from Neil Tovey as Safa’s technical director, owing to his vast experience and knowledge of the local game.

READ: North West set to host PSL games

Speaking to Phakaaathi on Monday morning, Singh said he was open to the idea but there would have to be a clear guideline and understanding between him and Safa.

“I have heard that a few times. I am humbled that they see me fit for that position and of course I would happily consider it if it were offered to me,” said Singh.

“Neil has done a great job there but perhaps it is time to take it up a level. My main focus would be on ensuring proper development structures are in place to be able to constantly produce players who will graduate to Bafana,” he added.

