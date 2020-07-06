PSL News 6.7.2020 11:55 am

Seema leaves Celtic, joins Chippa United

Khaya Ndubane
Seema leaves Celtic, joins Chippa United

Lehlohonolo Seema (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Chippa United have announced the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as the club’s new head coach.

Celtic announced on Monday morning that Seema had left the club and on the same day Chippa announced his appointment.

“Chippa United FC hereby confirms that the team has with immediate effect appointed Lehlohonolo Simon Seema as its head coach on a three-year contract,” read the Chippa statement.

“Coach Seema joins the Chilli Boys from Bloemfontein Celtic, where he put in notable performances and his abilities as a coach at the highest level were evident.

“Chairman of the club, Mr Siviwe Mpengesi, expressed his support for Coach Seema and expressed his confidence in a winning combination between the coach and the ambitions of Chippa United FC during his tenure.”

The Chilli Boys were without a coach after partying ways with Rhulani Mokwena last month following the expiry of his loan deal from Orlando Pirates.

