Khumalo challenges Ntshangase to raise his hand at Chiefs

Maluleka’s contract with the Amakhosi expired last Tuesday and Chiefs decided against offering him a short term contract until the end of the suspended season.

“It is an opportunity for boys like Ntshangase. It is up to them now to raise their hand and say, ‘Wow, there’s an opportunity, I want to grab it’,” Khumalo told IOL.

“I’m not saying the departure of George will create automatic opportunities but this is a chance for some of the players to raise their hands and come to the party.”

Chiefs’ decision to release Maluleka despite the season still being unfinished raise a lot of eyebrows, but Khumalo believes that Amakhosi would not have released the midfielder if they did not have a plan.

“I believe that they wouldn’t have allowed George to leave now if they didn’t have a plan to proceed with their title challenge without his services.

“They are on the verge of winning the league and I’m sure such a decision was well thought out.”

When the season was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, Chiefs were on top the Premiership log with 48 points from 22 matches. They led second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by four points, but the Brazilians had played a game less than Amakhosi.

