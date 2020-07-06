North West set to host PSL games

North West MEC for sports, arts and culture Galebekwe Tlhapi said the PSL asked Royal Bafokeng Sports to submit a proposal on their readiness to host the remaining league games.

Tlhapi met with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza and CEO Mato Madlala are expected to make a decision soon on where the final games will be played.

“We’re glad the PSL has, though Stadium management, shown confidence in the province by approaching Royal Bafokeng Sports to submit information in relation to hosting the PSL games,” Tlhapi was quoted by DailySun.

“The consultation process held with stakeholders on Friday has cemented our zeal to host the PSL games.

“The province has submitted all the required information to the PSL and the next step in for the PSL and the NEC to meet and have discussions that will map a way forward.”

