Molangoane opens up about Chiefs exit

Molangoane, who had been with Amakhosi since 2016, had his contract not renewed by Chiefs when it expired at the end of June.

“I have beautiful memories with Chiefs but at the end of the day, you have to understand that’s a business,” Molangoane told City Press.

“I took this on the chin like a man and accepted it. I am a soldier and I’ll bounce back.

“And let’s be realistic, my time at Chiefs would have ended at some point and it happened on Tuesday [June 30].

“I would have loved to be there for more years but I respect their decision.

“I’ll to thank them for the messages of support; that’s what pushes me ahead and keeps me strong,” he added.

Molangoane said he was ready for a new challenge after Chiefs exit.

“I will keep training, be ready and wait for a call but people must understand I am 100% okay and healthy – and I am free of Covid-19. The lockdown has helped me a lot in terms of full rehabilitation. I am 100% now,” said Molangoane with confidence.

“I was doing everything with the team [in terms of virtual training]. I am ready for a new chapter in my life.

“Maybe I am strong but I just put in the hard work and follow the doctor’s orders. That’s all. Even now, I am 100% fine – it’s just a matter of getting a new job and doing what I like best, which is playing football.”