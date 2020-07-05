PSL News 5.7.2020 05:57 pm

SuperSport resume training

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bradley Grobler of Supersport United celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Supersport United and Chippa United on 24 January 2020 at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria , Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United are kicking off preparation for the return to the Absa Premier league.

The Pretoria based side has welcomed their players back at their training grounds.

United posted pictures of their players with coach Kaitano Tembo back at training at the club’s training grounds at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, Gauteng.

United started training a few days after Cape Town City asked their players to start preparations for the league resuming in the coming weeks after government gave the PSL the greenlight on resuming the league.

“WE’RE BACK. A safe and secure first training session for Matsatsantsa as we returned to Megawatt Park,” a club statement read.

