SuperSport resume training

The Pretoria based side has welcomed their players back at their training grounds.

United posted pictures of their players with coach Kaitano Tembo back at training at the club’s training grounds at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, Gauteng.

United started training a few days after Cape Town City asked their players to start preparations for the league resuming in the coming weeks after government gave the PSL the greenlight on resuming the league.

“WE’RE BACK. A safe and secure first training session for Matsatsantsa as we returned to Megawatt Park,” a club statement read.

