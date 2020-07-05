Rakhale opens up about Chiefs link

Rakhale says he would be happy to move overseas but he wouldn’t reject a local move if it came his way.

The Sebokeng-born midfielder trained with Turkish side Istanbulspor while he was with the Chill Boys but the two clubs couldn’t agree on a transfer fee which saw Rakhale return to the PSL.

Rakhale says he is aware of the reported link to Kaizer Chiefs but insists they haven’t contacted him.

“I don’t know yet what the future holds but one thing I want to do is to play football. It doesn’t matter where I play,” Rakhale told Daily Sun.

“I know of that rumour. It has been making the rounds for some time now but honestly speaking, it’s not true. I don’t know anything about that. They have never approached me.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.