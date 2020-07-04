Mammila excited by Chippa return

The Chilli Boys unveiled Morgan Mammila as their general manager before the league resumes. Mammila returns to the club for his second stint following a brief period away from football.

The former Baroka FC man says he is excited to return to the club where he once worked after a few months away from football activities.

“I have been in communication with the chairman (Siviwe Mpengesi) since I left,” Mammila was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“We were talking about the team, of course. This is a lovely team with great potential but unfortunately, the performance of the team is not up to his expectations.

“We can all see that the team is fighting relegation [year] in and [year] out with all the resources that they have. I think, in my own judgement, that this team belongs in the top six. The financial muscle I think is up there but when it comes to results they are not coming.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.