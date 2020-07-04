PSL Results 4.7.2020 11:02 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mammila excited by Chippa return

Baroka FC CEO Morgan Mammila (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

The former Baroka FC official has returned to an administrative role at Chippa United. 

The Chilli Boys unveiled Morgan Mammila as their general manager before the league resumes. Mammila returns to the club for his second stint following a brief period away from football.

The former Baroka FC man says he is excited to return to the club where he once worked after a few months away from football activities.

“I have been in communication with the chairman (Siviwe Mpengesi) since I left,” Mammila was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“We were talking about the team, of course. This is a lovely team with great potential but unfortunately, the performance of the team is not up to his expectations.

“We can all see that the team is fighting relegation [year] in and [year] out with all the resources that they have. I think, in my own judgement, that this team belongs in the top six. The financial muscle I think is up there but when it comes to results they are not coming.”

