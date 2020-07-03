Maluleka should be playing in Europe, says ex-Chiefs and Sundowns star

“I played with him at SuperSport and he was still a young man and I could see that he would go places,” Kannemeyer told Phakaaathi.

“George should actually be playing in Europe but players don’t want to go abroad anymore because they get big salaries here… but Sundowns is like a European team,” he joked.

“A move is always good and I think George has done his bit with Chiefs … he has won trophies with Chiefs and I don’t think there are any hard feelings because these things happen all over the world. Of course, it is different in South Africa when you move from Chiefs to Sundowns, people will start talking,” he said.

The retired defender-turned-coach said while it may prove a challenge for Maluleka to break into Pitso Mosimane’s line-up, he believes that the midfielder carefully evaluated the situation before jumping ship.

“George has done his homework, he knows exactly what he is getting himself into and he is up to the challenge and I think he has got loads of talent. A lot of players go to Sundowns and they don’t feature but I think George will feature,” he said.

He adds: “He is a very competitive player, he is a good professional and I don’t think there is a reason for him not to play. He is a very clever player. He is at his peak and he knows why he is going there and it is probably because he wants to get the Caf Champions League medal.”

