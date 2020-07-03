PSL News 3.7.2020 02:30 pm

Maluleka should be playing in Europe, says ex-Chiefs and Sundowns star

Michaelson Gumede
Maluleka should be playing in Europe, says ex-Chiefs and Sundowns star

Mamelodi Sundowns sign George Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs. SOURCE: Sundowns website.

Earlier this week, George Maluleka was unveiled as a Mamelodi Sundowns player after ending his six-year stay with Kaizer Chiefs, but his former teammate, David Kannemeyer, who played with Maluleka at SuperSport United, has suggested that the 31-year-old has enough quality to ply his trade abroad.

“I played with him at SuperSport and he was still a young man and I could see that he would go places,” Kannemeyer told Phakaaathi.

“George should actually be playing in Europe but players don’t want to go abroad anymore because they get big salaries here… but Sundowns is like a European team,” he joked.

“A move is always good and I think George has done his bit with Chiefs … he has won trophies with Chiefs and I don’t think there are any hard feelings because these things happen all over the world. Of course, it is different in South Africa when you move from Chiefs to Sundowns, people will start talking,” he said.

The retired defender-turned-coach said while it may prove a challenge for Maluleka to break into Pitso Mosimane’s line-up, he believes that the midfielder carefully evaluated the situation before jumping ship.

“George has done his homework, he knows exactly what he is getting himself into and he is up to the challenge and I think he has got loads of talent. A lot of players go to Sundowns and they don’t feature but I think George will feature,” he said.

He adds: “He is a very competitive player, he is a good professional and I don’t think there is a reason for him not to play. He is a very clever player. He is at his peak and he knows why he is going there and it is probably because he wants to get the Caf Champions League medal.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Manyama: I have not lost my spark 6.7.2020
Maluleka pens emotional farewell letter to Chiefs and fans 6.7.2020
Hunt’s move to Chiefs ‘could still happen’ 6.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Family who blew R5.6m UIF cash ‘mistakenly’ paid out, gets bail

Fashion & Beauty At R8.5m, this handbag is considered by some to be a better investment than gold

Covid-19 When coronavirus robs you of your sense of smell

Covid-19 SA Covid-19 deaths increase by 173, 71 of those were in Gauteng

General Complaint lodged with the JSC after Mogoeng’s Israel comments


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 