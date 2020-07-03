Mogaila extends Highlands stay

A source close to the player said it was a good deal and both parties were happy to continue the relationship.

“Mokete did well in his first season, he proved to be the player that ODG (Owen Da Gama, Highlands coach) likes.

He has devastating speed and catches opponents out with his quick outbursts. Once they form a combination with their striker Peter Shalulile who is also fast, they will be unstoppable,” said the source.

Phakaaathi Plus understands that there were also other teams who had shown an interest in the 25-year-old and we’re monitoring the situation with the Lions of the North.