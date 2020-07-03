Mgosi 3.7.2020 02:23 pm

Mogaila extends Highlands stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mokete Mogaila of Highlands Park. Pic:Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Highlands Park have tied down their speedy winger Mokete Mogaila for another two years with an option to extend for another year.

A source close to the player said it was a good deal and both parties were happy to continue the relationship.
“Mokete did well in his first season, he proved to be the player that ODG (Owen Da Gama, Highlands coach) likes.
He has devastating speed and catches opponents out with his quick outbursts. Once they form a combination with their striker Peter Shalulile who is also fast, they will be unstoppable,” said the source.
Phakaaathi Plus understands that there were also other teams who had shown an interest in the 25-year-old and we’re monitoring the situation with the Lions of the North.

