Shakes Mashaba to join TTM?

A source has revealed that the former Bafana Bafana mentor is in the running for the job at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila who recently bought Bidvest Wits’ top flight status.

“The negotiations are still at the early stages but they seem very interested because they are the ones who approached him. They said they want a team who will play expressive football and they like the style that Mashaba’s teams play,” said a source.

Mashaba – who has a good record at Bafana – doesn’t have much of a record in club coaching. His last stint was at GladAfrica Championship side, Witbank Spurs who he failed to save from relegation but to be fair to him, he found the team already in serious trouble.

