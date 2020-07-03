Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic eager for training resumption

The Premier Soccer League have given clubs permission to return to training, provided they comply with strict health regulations, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league then hope to get the 2019/20 season finished by August 30.

“I am definitely looking forward to training,” Nurković told the Chiefs official website.

“It has been a while since I last trained with the ball. As a professional, you cannot wait to get back on the pitch and do what is relevant to your passion of playing the game.”

Nurkovic did add that the squad will need to be careful to avoid injuries once they do get back to Naturena.

“At the end of the season, we normally have just one month off. But now it has been three months of no proper training. This means as we resume training, we need to be cautious. We will be guided by the technical team and coaching staff as we ease our way back. It will be crucial for us to be mentally tough in the days ahead.”

Nurković has 11 league goals to his tally this season for table topping Chiefs. He believes that although there will not be fans in the stadium when the games restart, the resumption of games will be a good thing for the fans.

Nurkovic also admits that it will be bizarre to have no fans at the stadium, once the league does resume, and has also noticed how teams having five substitutions in matches can help with fitness issues.

“We are in a difficult situation right now. I do feel that when we start again, we can bring joy to the fans once again and help the current situation somewhat. It will be strange to play in an empty stadium without the energy of our fans who have been tremendous this season. But we will continue to play with them in our hearts and hopefully we end the season in a positive way.

“I have watched the English Premier League and La Liga. I have noticed how some of the players are unable to complete a full 90 minutes and things like having extra substitutions have helped. I have learned from the other leagues that it is Important to manage yourself well as we get back to training and everyone will be important to the team’s course.”

Ultimately Nurkovic, who has 11 league goals this season, and has been a vital part of Ernst Middendorp’s side’s title charge, is determined to help Chiefs lift their first Absa Premiership trophy in five years.

“We want to show people that we are not top of the league accidentally. We will continue to work hard for each other and ensure that we make Amakhosi family happy with our performances and results.”

