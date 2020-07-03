Cape Town City return to training

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, clubs have to follow strict health guidelines in order to start training again, in preparation for the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, which the league want to have done and dusted by August 30.

These guidelines include testing all players and staff for COVID-19, and fully sanitising all training facilities.

Only when all necessary paperwork is with the PSL, will they allow a team to start training, but City have clearly satisfied the criteria, and went on to social media on Friday to post pictures of their players back at training at Hartleyvale Stadium.

When the season does resume, Jan Olde Riekerink’s City will have a battle on their hands to avoid a relegation dogfight. They are currently just four points clear of 15th-placed AmaZulu.

