PSL News 3.7.2020 09:42 am

Chiefs legend Ace Ntsoelengoe’s wife passes on after Covid-19 battle

Phakaaathi Reporter
South Africa, Gautegn, Johannesburg. Thato Ntsoelengoe with her daughters Boipelo and Ofentse reading a poem to their late father, legendary soccer player Patrick "Ace" Ntsoelengoe at his funeral.

Former Kaizer Chiefs legend, the late Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelongue’s wife, Thato, has passed on after a short Covid-19 related illness. 

“She passed on early this morning (Friday). The family is still in shock and will release details later on. But from what I heard she was diagnosed a few weeks ago and everyone thought she would pull through because she was in good health before she caught this evil virus,” a source told Phakaaathi.
“Ace”, who was a dribbling wizard and fan favourite in his heydays at Amakhosi, died in 2006 after a heart attack. He was a coach in the Amakhosi development ranks at the time.
Thato is survived by their two kids, Boipelo and Ofentse.
As Phakaaathi we would like to send our condolences to the Ntsoelongoe family during this difficult time.

