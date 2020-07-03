Maluleka departure will dent Chiefs midfield – Kannemeyer

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns David Kannemeyer says the departure of George Maluleka from Amakhosi will leave a huge dent on Chiefs’ midfield and it will not be easy to replace him because of the transfer ban.

Chiefs were handed a ban by the world football’s governing body, Fifa, after they were found guilty of illegally signing Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

Kannemeyer has suggested that coach Ernst Middendorp does not have lethal enough ammunition in his arsenal to fill the void left behind by the 31-year-old.

“It is a big blow and we are going to have to see how that will unfold. I am not sure who they have in their development in the Multichoice Diski Challenge to step up at this point since George left,” he told Phakaaathi.

The former Chiefs defender went on to say the club has not been able to purchase the same kind of quality that they become known to acquire in the somewhat distant past.

“I have always said that over the last 10 to 15 years , Chiefs have not really stepped up to the plate and signed players and the unfortunate part (or fortunate for Sundowns) is that Sundowns have been buying the players and having the success. You do not buy success but you buy quality players and the coach will make that work and coach Pitso Mosimane has done that very well,” he said.

“It unfortunate for Chiefs that they haven’t done what Sundowns have been doing and that is the downfall, because now who will step up to George’s place? I don’t see anyone who can step up,” he added.

