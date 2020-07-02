Maluleka would have loved to finish season with Chiefs – agent

George Maluleka’s agent, Sean Roberts, has revealed that the 31-year-old midfielder would have jumped on the opportunity to extend his contract at Kaizer Chiefs for at least a further two months to finish the season with the club and possibly win his second Absa Premiership medal with the club. READ: Maluleka officially unveiled by Sundowns after Chiefs exit

Amakhosi announced this week that Maluleka would not be part of the team when they reconvene to train for the resumption of the league program which was paused after the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.

Fifa had said that clubs could negotiate with players whose contracts would have ended in June to temporary extend until the season is finished. Maluleka had signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns who he has since joined officially.

“George is now a Sundowns player. A contract extension was not offered to him by Chiefs to finish the season,” Roberts said on SAFM sports on Wednesday night. “That came as a surprise to him and a lot of people in the football fraternity.

“George would have loved to have finished the season with Chiefs. I think he added a lot of value to the club. We have seen this season that George has grown tremendously and at 31 he is playing some of the best football of his life,” added Roberts. When announcing that Maluleka would not finish the season with them, Amakhosi said he had refused to extend.

Roberts also said that Maluleka was grateful for the times he spent at Amakhosi where he won two titles.

“George is extremely grateful to the Kaizer Chiefs family for what they offered him and what they’ve done together. It’s a sad day for George and the Chiefs family, but we just want to say thanks to Chiefs for what they have done for him. But now we look forward.”

