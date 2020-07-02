PSL News 2.7.2020 03:41 pm

Chiefs star’s picture used in luring people to WhatsApp stokvel

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs players Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat at Amakhosi's training grounds in Naturena.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has posted several pictures himself and some of his cars since the start of the lockdown, it seems one of those social media posts has come back to bite him.

A Facebook user who goes by the name Che Tebatso Uhuru on the social media platform used Katsande’s picture to recruit people for his WhatsApp stokvel, which promised to make members lots of money after a few weeks of joining.

The post had Uhuru’s followers wondering if the former Warriors captain had quit football because of the prevailing lockdown, which has seen football be suspended in South Africa.

Uhuru used a different name in the caption to identify the Chiefs midfielder referring to Katsande as Mr Chauke.

“This is Mr Chauke from Limpopo. He joined my WhatsApp stokvel last week, now he’s owning a brand new Range Rover. Wanna earn more? Text me on 0678849028,” read the Facebook Post.

This is Mr Chauke from Limpopo. He joined my WhatsApp stockvel last week, now he’s owning a brand new Range Rover. Wanna earn more? Text me on 0678849028.

Posted by Che Tebatso Uhuru on Monday, June 29, 2020

