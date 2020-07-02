Chiefs star’s picture used in luring people to WhatsApp stokvel

A Facebook user who goes by the name Che Tebatso Uhuru on the social media platform used Katsande’s picture to recruit people for his WhatsApp stokvel, which promised to make members lots of money after a few weeks of joining.

The post had Uhuru’s followers wondering if the former Warriors captain had quit football because of the prevailing lockdown, which has seen football be suspended in South Africa.

Uhuru used a different name in the caption to identify the Chiefs midfielder referring to Katsande as Mr Chauke.

“This is Mr Chauke from Limpopo. He joined my WhatsApp stokvel last week, now he’s owning a brand new Range Rover. Wanna earn more? Text me on 0678849028,” read the Facebook Post.

