Makgaka ‘sad’ to leave Baroka

Having joined Bakgaga back in 2015, the midfielder says it’s very sad to leave the team and would be missing the club’s supporters after they have been with him through good and bad times.

“It’s so sad to leave my supporters the Baroka fans because they have been like a family to me. They have supported and been with me since I came here, we were almost like a family. It’s always sad to leave your family so I would like to thank them for being there for me during my upside downs,” the 24-year old midfielder told LimSportsZone.

“Some seasons were tough for me but there were there for me. So, what I can say to them is that thank you for the support and also thank you to everyone at Baroka.”

Makgaka was once one of the key players for the Limpopo based side, but things started to fall apart for him as he started seeing less game time.

