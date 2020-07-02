local soccer 2.7.2020 02:18 pm

Banyana star Seoposenwe leaves Spanish club

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Jermaine Seoposenwe during the Banyana Banyana training (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

After five months in Spain, Banyana Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe has come to an end of her journey with Real Betis. 

The striker signed with the Spanish team early in February.

Seoposenwe confirmed her exit from the team on her social media account Twitter on Wednesday, 1 June.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) was officially my last day as a @RealBetisFem player. I want to thank Betis for the opportunity, I sincerely appreciate it. I wish the club nothing but the best.

“Onto the next chapter of this book called LIFE I go,” the striker tweeted.

The Banyana striker made her debut in Spain for Betis against RC Espanyol in a 2-1 loss.

However, the following weekend Spanish Primera Ibredrola was brought to an early end due to the coronavirus with the striker having made only three appearances.

