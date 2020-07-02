Banyana star Seoposenwe leaves Spanish club

The striker signed with the Spanish team early in February.

Seoposenwe confirmed her exit from the team on her social media account Twitter on Wednesday, 1 June.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) was officially my last day as a @RealBetisFem player. I want to thank Betis for the opportunity, I sincerely appreciate it. I wish the club nothing but the best.

“Onto the next chapter of this book called LIFE I go,” the striker tweeted.

The Banyana striker made her debut in Spain for Betis against RC Espanyol in a 2-1 loss.

However, the following weekend Spanish Primera Ibredrola was brought to an early end due to the coronavirus with the striker having made only three appearances.

