Chippa release another player after Rakhale exit

Makobela’s release comes just a day after the Chilli Boys announced the departure of former Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Rakhale.

READ: Reported Chiefs target leaves Chippa United

In a statement on their Twitter account, Chippa announced that Makobela’s contract has not been renewed after it expired last Tuesday, 30 June.

“The club wishes to confirm the departure of Tebogo Makobela. His contract has expired. The club will not extend his contract beyond the 2019/20 season. The club would like to thank Tebogo for his service at the Chilli Boys and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” read the Chippa statement.

Meanwhile, Chippa have announced the return of former club CEO Morgan Mammila as the Chilli Boys’ new general manager for football and compliance.

“Chippa United is delighted to announce the return of Mr Morgan Mammila as general manager – football and compliance,” read a statement from the club as they explained the decision.

“Mr Mammila comes for his second stint, having previously been with the club in the 2018/19 season, and is highly recommended with vast experience.

“The club needed someone of his calibre and stature during this difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The chairman and management are incredibly happy to have him back and are confident that he will excel in executing his duties, thus wishing him well,” read the club statement of their Twitter account.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.