Brockie’s record speaks for itself, says Tembo

Brockie has become a free agent after his deal at Mamelodi Sundowns came to an end at the end of June.

The Kiwi has been quoted saying he would like to return who Matsatsantsa who brought him to South Africa a few years ago. He spent the last year of his deal at Sundowns on loan at Maritzburg United where he didn’t make much headway in terms of getting game time.

“Jeremy is one player who is respected in the club,” Tembo said in a media conference with the South Africa Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Wednesday.

“He is the second-highest top goal scorer at the club after (the late, Abram) Raselemane. We know what he can do based on what he has done for the club before.

“But to be fair, at the moment we don’t know when we will return to playing and it would be unfair to start talking about next season; about who’s coming and who’s going. For now, what we have to focus on is to make sure we prepare what we have at the moment before we speak about next season,” said the 49-year-old mentor.

