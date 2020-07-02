PSL News 2.7.2020 12:36 pm

Brockie’s record speaks for itself, says Tembo

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Brockie’s record speaks for itself, says Tembo

Jeremy Brockie (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo could not be drawn to reveal if he was interested in having former striker Jeremy Brockie in his squad next season.

Brockie has become a free agent after his deal at Mamelodi Sundowns came to an end at the end of June.

READ: Tinkler comments on Xulu’s departure

The Kiwi has been quoted saying he would like to return who Matsatsantsa who brought him to South Africa a few years ago. He spent the last year of his deal at Sundowns on loan at Maritzburg United where he didn’t make much headway in terms of getting game time.

“Jeremy is one player who is respected in the club,” Tembo said in a media conference with the South Africa Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Wednesday.

“He is the second-highest top goal scorer at the club after (the late, Abram) Raselemane. We know what he can do based on what he has done for the club before.

“But to be fair, at the moment we don’t know when we will return to playing and it would be unfair to start talking about next season; about who’s coming and who’s going. For now, what we have to focus on is to make sure we prepare what we have at the moment before we speak about next season,” said the 49-year-old mentor.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maluleka officially unveiled by Sundowns after Chiefs exit   1.7.2020
Tembo worried about his young players’ welfare during lockdown 1.7.2020
Williams not fazed by possible fixture congestion 30.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia PICS: World’s first gold-plated hotel opens

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 