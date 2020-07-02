PSL News 2.7.2020 12:11 pm

Tshakhuma accused of failing to honour payment commitments

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Jean Munganga of Black Leopards (Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix)

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila have been accused of dragging their feet in paying former player, Jean Munganga the R250 000 they owe him.

The club that has been in the news recently after their surprise buying of Bidvest Wits’ Absa Premiership status is said to have lots of cases where players have taken them to the PSL’s Dispute Resolution Chamber over unpaid salaries and other fees.

Speaking on Limpopo-based radio station Energy FM, Munganga, who joined TTM from Black Leopards at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, said he had been waiting for his payment for a while now.

“Last month I was expecting to get all my money the way we had agreed. Unfortunately, I just found out they have lots of cases, so the PSL has been deducting money from them also. They owed me R250,000,” said Munganga.

“Last month (May), I received R50,000 from their lawyer and they said they would pay-off the rest of the money at the end of June. But (in June) I got R20,000 from the PSL. The outstanding amount is around R130,000 and they say they will pay me at the end of July.

“Hopefully, they will pay my balance at the end of this month because I am tired of this thing. I am sick and tired,” Munganga added.

