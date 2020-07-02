PSL News 2.7.2020 11:12 am

Tinkler comments on Xulu’s departure

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tinkler comments on Xulu’s departure

Eric Tinkler, head coach of Maritzburg United (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The Blue Hearts announced Xulu’s departure this week after his deal expired on Tuesday.

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler insists he is not losing any sleep about the possibility of losing Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu.

READ: Is the release clause preventing AmaZulu from axing Vukusic?

The Blue Hearts announced Xulu’s departure this week after his deal expired on Tuesday.

“It has nothing to do with me being disappointed,” Tinkler told the SowetanLIVE when asked if he is disappointed to see Xulu leave.

“Siyanda is someone who came with quite a reputation, the record and for the club, it was going to be difficult to retain his services. Also remember, it’s a financial decision.”

Xulu, who has played 16 matches in all competitions for Maritzburg, has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
It was difficult for me – De Reuck  1.7.2020
Reported Pirates target Xulu leaves Maritzburg 29.6.2020
Maritzburg willing to sell Pirates, Sundowns targets 28.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 