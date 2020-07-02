Tinkler comments on Xulu’s departure

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler insists he is not losing any sleep about the possibility of losing Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu.

The Blue Hearts announced Xulu’s departure this week after his deal expired on Tuesday.

“It has nothing to do with me being disappointed,” Tinkler told the SowetanLIVE when asked if he is disappointed to see Xulu leave.

“Siyanda is someone who came with quite a reputation, the record and for the club, it was going to be difficult to retain his services. Also remember, it’s a financial decision.”

Xulu, who has played 16 matches in all competitions for Maritzburg, has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.