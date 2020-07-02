Rulani reflects on Chippa United stint

Mokwena left the Chilli Boys at the end of June after his loan contract expired with the coastal club.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach said he was pleased to have finished stayed with the club until his contract expired, unlike other coaches who are fired by chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.

“We only played one match, but there’s a lot of positives that one can take. That 0-0 draw was something that we were prepared to take as positive,” Mokwena was quoted by IOL.

“By default, it means I leave the club undefeated! I leave Chippa United as the first coach to finish his contract. I finished my stay without getting fired.

“Those are the positives. Beyond that is what we’ve done for the club and they will benefit in the future. We have an agreement with the high-performance centre at Nelson Mandela Bay. We’ve set up a few good processes,” he added.

