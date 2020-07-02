PSL News 2.7.2020 10:16 am

Rulani reflects on Chippa United stint

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rulani reflects on Chippa United stint

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Coach Rulani Mokwena is proud of the work he has done during his tenure at Chippa United.

Mokwena left the Chilli Boys at the end of June after his loan contract expired with the coastal club.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach said he was pleased to have finished stayed with the club until his contract expired, unlike other coaches who are fired by chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.

“We only played one match, but there’s a lot of positives that one can take. That 0-0 draw was something that we were prepared to take as positive,” Mokwena was quoted by IOL.

“By default, it means I leave the club undefeated! I leave Chippa United as the first coach to finish his contract. I finished my stay without getting fired.

“Those are the positives. Beyond that is what we’ve done for the club and they will benefit in the future. We have an agreement with the high-performance centre at Nelson Mandela Bay. We’ve set up a few good processes,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chippa release another player after Rakhale exit 2.7.2020
A grim reality that Chiefs must face 1.7.2020
Maluleka officially unveiled by Sundowns after Chiefs exit   1.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia PICS: World’s first gold-plated hotel opens

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 