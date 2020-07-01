It was difficult for me – De Reuck 

The centre-back has been regarded as one of top defenders in the PSL and has already been linked with several clubs in the top tier.

“Becoming a professional footballer was very difficult for me, I only started playing academy football at the age of 16. It was quite late if you look at where I am now. But I kept pushing throughout the years even when things were difficult for me. You know, I went to many trials that I didn’t make. But I loved the game and football was the only thing I wanted to do.

“I had to face a lot of obstacles and I needed to go through things to make me strong. I’m glad I did, but if people see you now they think it nice and easy but there is a lot of hard work behind the scenes you have to put in and take the necessary steps because in football there are so many players out there who want to make it as professional soccer players. The question is what’s different about you, what are you doing differently and how much work are you putting in.”

The 24-year-old added that in his journey to making it to the top, he had seen many top players falling behind because of lack of their commitment and hard work.

“I’ve seen so many talented players who just fell behind because they didn’t want to work hard. So, it’s always about trying to be better because there is always someone better coming in.”

