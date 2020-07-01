PSL News 1.7.2020 03:24 pm

Maluleka officially unveiled by Sundowns after Chiefs exit  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Maluleka officially unveiled by Sundowns after Chiefs exit  

Mamelodi Sundowns sign George Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs. SOURCE: Sundowns website.

The midfielder was unveiled as a Mamelodi Sundowns player following weeks of debating regarding his decision on his future.

George Maluleka rejected an offer from Kaizer Chiefs to extend his stay informing the club that he would be joining Mamelodi Sundowns when his contract with the Soweto Giants expires at the end of June.

Maluleka has agreed to a three-year-deal with Sundowns which will see him stay with the Brazilians until 2023. The midfielder joined Chiefs from SuperSport United back in 2014 spending six years with the Glamour Boys.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is delighted to announce that George Maluleka has signed a three-year deal with The Brazilians,” read a statement of the Sundowns website.

“Maluleka, who spent six years at Naturena is swapping gold for yellow and is crossing the Jukskei to Chloorkop to compete for major silverware on offer on the African continent and beyond.”

