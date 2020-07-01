Reported Chiefs target leaves Chippa United 

The 30-year old Rakhale joined the Chilli Boys in 2018 after spending time on loan with Polokwane City and Sivutsa Stars during his time in the books of Orlando Pirates.

“My stay in Port Elizabeth has come to an end, will surely the city and its friendly people. Have to thank Mr Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi for the faith he had in me, @chippaunitedfc family from the office to the guys responsible for the training field. The fans were awesome, I thank you for making my stay here be a memorable one,” the winger posted on his Instagram account.

It’s not certain Rakhale will end up at the moment, but the winger has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs for some time now.

