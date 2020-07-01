PSL News 1.7.2020 02:58 pm

Reported Chiefs target leaves Chippa United 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Reported Chiefs target leaves Chippa United 

Thabo Rakhale of Chippa United score a goal while Erick Mathoho and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune looks on during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at FNB Stadium on April 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Winger Thabo Rakhale has confirmed his departure at Chippa United thanking the club for showing faith in him during a spell with the team. 

The 30-year old Rakhale joined the Chilli Boys in 2018 after spending time on loan with Polokwane City and Sivutsa Stars during his time in the books of Orlando Pirates.

“My stay in Port Elizabeth has come to an end, will surely the city and its friendly people. Have to thank Mr Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi for the faith he had in me, @chippaunitedfc family from the office to the guys responsible for the training field. The fans were awesome, I thank you for making my stay here be a memorable one,” the winger posted on his Instagram account.

It’s not certain Rakhale will end up at the moment, but the winger has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs for some time now.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rulani breaks silence after Chippa exit 1.7.2020
Mokwena set for Pirates return after Chippa exit 24.6.2020
Mokwena close to making Chippa move permanent 25.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tobacco wars: behind the scenes of Batsa’s urgent court application

Business News Vodacom ordered to hand over financial records on ‘Please Call Me’

Infection Updates 6 945 new Covid-19 cases reported for Tuesday

Breaking News NDZ granted leave to appeal judgement against lockdown regulations

Politics Financial woes at Luthuli House again as June salaries will be paid late


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 