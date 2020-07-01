Bafana goalie Dlamini ventures into music

Dlamini is known to be passionate about music by her teammates and always leading team songs, whether she is playing with Banyana Banyana or at her club.

And now with some time off from football due to Covid-19, she has been able to work on her other passion.

“I have been training, writing and recording music. On the field, I have been working on my weaknesses and hopefully, when we return to action, my weaknesses will be my strength, and my strength will have improved,” the shot-stopper told SAFA.net.

“The fact is no one is perfect but you can work towards that target. I spend a lot of time at training because I want to better my trade, I cannot afford to relax. I also managed to create some exercises for myself and maybe someday you will see them. I have also been watching a lot of television.”

