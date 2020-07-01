Sirino reflects on Sundowns career as he nears centenary of games  

Sirino has played over 80 games for Masandawana, contributing to a number of assists and goals paired with scintillating displays and a couple of Man-of-the-Match performances.

“It’s been a special journey winning two Absa Premiership titles and a Telkom Knockout trophy and the truth is I’ve grown a lot in my time with the club. I’ve learnt a lot with the team, like the position I’m currently playing in is where I’m most comfortable and feel the most confident in,” Sirino told sundownsfc.com.

This season, the Uruguayan maestro has banged in about 13 goals across all commotions as Downs are defending the Absa Premiership, they are still in contention for the Nedbank Cup and have already secured this season’s Telkom Knockout title.

Sirino said he joined Bafana Ba Style to win silverware but the goal was still the same.

“My goals with the club has stayed the same since I’ve joined – to play at my best each week, help the team where I can, score goals, win trophies and keep growing as a player,” said the 29-year-old.

